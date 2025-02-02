Hip Hop extravaganza at Castleford Market this February half term

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A week-long Hip Hop extravaganza is coming to Castleford this February half term.

Castleford Market will be United by Breaks, from February 15 to 22 where incredible young breakers from all over the UK will battle it out as part of the School Battle Championships on launch day.

The week event includes free creative workshops, exhibitions, live graffiti art, music performances, and much more for all ages.

Delivered by the acclaimed organisation HelloHipHop, the event will feature electrifying dance battles, inspiring workshops, graffiti art showcases, and special performances.

Coun Michael Graham, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: "United by Breaks is a fantastic opportunity for Castleford residents to experience the creativity and energy of Hip Hop culture while celebrating the incredible talents of our young people.

"Events like these bring vibrancy to our town centres and highlight Castleford Market as more than just a place to shop - it's a community hub where culture comes alive."

The festivities kick off on Saturday, February 15 with the School Battle Championships, where young dancers, also known as breakers, will descend from all over the UK to battle it out for the prestigious Battle School Championship Trophy.

The day will also feature live DJ sets, captivating dance battles, performances, and doodle tables for the little ones.

Throughout the week, families and children aged nine and upwards can book in for free Hip Hop workshops in DJing, beatboxing, graffiti art, and breakin’, held in Castleford Market's Event Space.

Please note that tickets are limited, visit www.wakefield.gov.uk/unitedbybreaks to book.

The week concludes with the Hip Hop Takeover on Saturday, February 22, with music performances and interactive activities by the iconic SIN Cru and Live Spray Can art by Hyrograff.

Phil Tang, Founder of HelloHipHop, said: "We've been blown away by the passion and dedication of the Castleford students we've worked with so far.

"Special thanks go to Castleford Park Juniors and Half Acres Primary for welcoming us to their school.

"It's been inspiring to see the pupils embrace Hip Hop's art forms, and we're thrilled to present this important initiative to their hometown.

"United by Breaks is an enrichment programme about empowering the community through creativity, and this event will put Castleford on the map!"