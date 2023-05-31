Here are 13 pictures of Horbury Churches Together’s annual Whit Family Fun Day.

The eighth annual Whit Family Fun Day broke all the event’s previous records, welcoming more than 600 people from across Wakefield and beyond.

The activities were organised by all the Horbury and district churches under the banner, Horbury Churches Together.

Held at Horbury Academy, the event featured a variety of games and stalls including a bouncy castle, archery, a barbeque, hook-a-duck and face painting.

A Whitsuntide Community Cake, which was one metre long by 30cm wide, was also ceremonially cut by the Bishop of Wakefield, Tony Robinson.

John Walter, Business Manager for Horbury Churches Together, said: "It was a big effort from a large number of volunteers, our eight churches and our sponsors, but the joy on the adults and children's faces all afternoon made it more than worthwhile.

"This event just grows and grows. Be there next year and join in!”

1 . Bouncing to success The popular event had 100 people more than any previous year. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

2 . Fun in the sun Scores of families attended the event at Horbury Academy Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

3 . On point! The event featured a variety of activities and games Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

4 . A quacking day Hook-a-duck at the Horbury Churches Family Fun Day. Picture Scott Merrylees. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3