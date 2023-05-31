IN PICTURES: Record success for Whit Family Fun Day organised by Horbury Churches Together
The eighth annual Whit Family Fun Day broke all the event’s previous records, welcoming more than 600 people from across Wakefield and beyond.
The activities were organised by all the Horbury and district churches under the banner, Horbury Churches Together.
Held at Horbury Academy, the event featured a variety of games and stalls including a bouncy castle, archery, a barbeque, hook-a-duck and face painting.
A Whitsuntide Community Cake, which was one metre long by 30cm wide, was also ceremonially cut by the Bishop of Wakefield, Tony Robinson.
John Walter, Business Manager for Horbury Churches Together, said: "It was a big effort from a large number of volunteers, our eight churches and our sponsors, but the joy on the adults and children's faces all afternoon made it more than worthwhile.
"This event just grows and grows. Be there next year and join in!”