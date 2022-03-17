Inflatable festival Funtopia is coming to Wakefield for the first time

Funtopia, a fun-packed event specifically designed for under 10s, is a large touring festival for kids that heads out across the UK every summer, and this year it will be coming to Wakefield on a number of occasions.

Filled with high energy inflatables, sumo suits, nerf wars, driving school, an under five's area, crafty corner, role play areas, circus skills, fun workshops and more.

And it’s not just for kids - they encourage all parents to join in the fun as well.

Grown ups can have a bounce with their little ones on our parents and tots castle, race them on the bungee run, or get some pay back on Nerf Wars.

Funtopia is unlimited play, so when you've bought your wristband you can go on any activity as many times as you like - all included in the price!

(Please note: some activities have height/age restrictions attached)

And new for 2022, wanting to be as inclusive for everyone as they possibly can, they are now are now autism friendly with queue jump passes available (with proof of eligibility), a quiet area, sensory toys and activities and the management team is fully trained in autism acceptance.

As well as our incredible Funtopia Zone, there will also be a food court, independent artisan and trade stalls, kids games and pay-per-go rides.

Sarah Green, company owner said: "We’ve been touring with Funtopia since 2016 and I have wanted to bring our fun-filled festival to Wakefield for a while.

"We’re so excited to be able to bring the tour here this year!"

This year Funtopia is even bigger than ever. There are now news activities and role play areas, such as hair dressing salon and kids construction zone, as well as additional inflatables and workshops.

Sarah said: "I want every child to be able to enjoy Funtopia and create those family memories which kids will remember for years to come.”

Funtopia will be at Castle Grove, Wakefield, on Thursday April 21, Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, August 7 from 11am-5pm.

All wristbands are purchased on the gate, there’s no need to book.

Sales open at 10.30am every event day.

Wristbands are priced at: Under 90cm, free. Over 90cm £10, adults £2.50.