Families are invited to come together and celebrate the success of Beat the Street with two exciting community events packed full of fun, games, and recognition for everyone’s amazing efforts.

Following weeks of healthy competition, exploration, and community spirit, 2,826 players took part in the Beat the Street activity and between them covered 18,684 miles.

Beat the Street turns neighbourhoods into giant games by placing special sensors called Beat Boxes on lampposts throughout the area.

Players simply tap their free Beat the Street card or use the mobile app as they walk, cycle, or run between boxes to collect points.

It took place in Hemsworth, Ryhill, Havercroft, South Hiendley, Fitzwilliam and Kinsley between May 21 and June 18.

To celebrate, Wakefield Council is supporting The Exodus Project, Rycroft Leisure and Havercroft & Ryhill Community Learning Centre to hold two family-friendly celebration events, which will be held after school.

Tomorrow, Friday, June 27, from 3.30pm to 5.30pm at Exodus Youth Project (Jenny’s Field, South Hiendley) there will be Last Man Standing, inflatable obstacle course, miniature train Rrdes, sumo suits, award ceremony and much more.

Then, on Wednesday, July 2, from 3.15pm to 5.30pm at Havercroft and Ryhill Community Centre visitors can enjoy a variety of fun and games on the field, suitable for all ages including arts and crafts, cricket, pedal in the park, family Zumba, award ceremony and more.

Both events will include community team presentations, celebrating the achievements of schools, families, and individuals who took part in the Beat the Street challenge.

No booking is required, and entry is free. Just turn up, bring your team spirit, and get ready for an afternoon of celebration.

Coun Hannah Appleyard, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “Beat the Street has once again shown the power of community, getting people of all ages moving, exploring, and connecting with each other.

"These celebration events are a great way to mark everything that’s been achieved and we encourage everyone to come along and join the fun.”