Jurassic Wakefield! Dinosaurs are back for another bite this May half term
From May 24 to June 1, there will be a week packed with dinosaur-themed fun including performances, film screenings, workships, fossil digging and more!
Throughout the week, there will be daily activities at Trinity Walk, Wakefield Exchance (WX), The Ridings and Wakefield Library, including a Dino Dig sandpit at Trinity Walk and a self-led dino colouring activity, photo opportunities and early years sensory den and jungle jeep adventures at WX.
Here’s what’s happening throughout the week:
On Saturday, May 24 at WX:
Film Screening: Ice Age at 2pm.
Face painting from 10am-4pm
Family craft workshops from 10am–4pm. On Sunday, May 25 at WX
Film Screening: The Land Before Time at 2pm.
Family craft workshops from 10am-4pm
Monday, May 26: A Day of Dino Discovery at WX
Film Screening: The Flintstones at 2pm
Mini golf – 10am-4pm
Family craft workshops 10am-4pm
Tuesday, May 27
Film Screening: The Good Dinosaur at 2pm
Dinosaur storytime for under fives at 10am at Wakefield Library
Mini golf 10am-4pm at WX
Dinosaur Adventure Live: The Big Jurassic Storm – 2pm at Theatre Royal Wakefield
Wednesday, May 28:
Film Screening: Ice Age 2 – The Meltdown – 2pm at WX
Stretch it like T-Rex – Pilates in the Jungle – 9am–10:00am (bookable) at WX
Mini golf – 10am – 4:00pm at WX
Family craft workshops – 10am – 4pm at WX
Thursday, May 29: Dino Disco and more!
Film Screening: Early Man – 2pm at WX
Dinosaur badge making for families – 1.30pm – 2.30pm at Wakefield Library
Kids fancy dress dino disco – 4pm – 6pm at WX
Mini golf – 10am – 4pm at WX
Friday, May 30:
Film Screening: Dinosaur – 2pm at WX
Toddler Disco – Raptor Rave – 9.30am – 11.30am at WX
Dinosaur storytime for under fives at 10am at Wakefield Library
Prehistoric mayhem at The Ridings – Meet the T. Rex: Aroara (red), the life-sized T. Rex, will stomp throughout the day.
Unlimited crafting: Dinosaur-themed activities, including digging for gems, fossil rubbing, and cave painting.
Baby dinosaur experience: Meet Rapid, the baby raptor!
Jurassic Props: Fantastic photo opportunities with dinosaur eggs and dinosaur cage.
FREE face painting
Handmade Creators Market – Curated by Little Hummingbird Events
Saturday, May 31:
Film Screening: Ice Age 3 – Dawn of the Dinosaurs – 2pm at WX
Godzilla Film Screening – 7.30pm – 9.30pm at WX
Prehistoric Mayhem at The Ridings – Meet the T. Rex: Aroara, and life-sized T. Rex, will stomp throughout the day!
Unlimited Crafting: dinosaur-themed activities, including digging for gems, fossil rubbing, and cave painting.
Baby dinosaur experience: Meet Rapid, the baby raptor!
Photo opportunities with dinosaur eggs and dinosaur cage.
Free face painting
Handmade creators market
Sunday, June 1 : The Dino Grand Finale!
Film Screening: The Croods – 2pm at WX
Family craft workshops – 10am – 4pm at WX
Dinosaur Walk at Pugneys – 12.20pm – 4pm – Challenge yourself to walk 10k dressed as a dinosaur, with goodie bags and face painting for children! raising money for Second Chance Wakefield.
