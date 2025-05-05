Jurassic Wakefield! Dinosaurs are back for another bite this May half term

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get ready for a roar-some adventure this May half term as dinosaurs roam the city.

From May 24 to June 1, there will be a week packed with dinosaur-themed fun including performances, film screenings, workships, fossil digging and more!

Throughout the week, there will be daily activities at Trinity Walk, Wakefield Exchance (WX), The Ridings and Wakefield Library, including a Dino Dig sandpit at Trinity Walk and a self-led dino colouring activity, photo opportunities and early years sensory den and jungle jeep adventures at WX.

Here’s what’s happening throughout the week:

On Saturday, May 24 at WX:

Film Screening: Ice Age at 2pm.

Face painting from 10am-4pm

Family craft workshops from 10am–4pm. On Sunday, May 25 at WX

Film Screening: The Land Before Time at 2pm.

Family craft workshops from 10am-4pm

Monday, May 26: A Day of Dino Discovery at WX

Film Screening: The Flintstones at 2pm

Mini golf – 10am-4pm

Family craft workshops 10am-4pm

Tuesday, May 27

Film Screening: The Good Dinosaur at 2pm

Dinosaur storytime for under fives at 10am at Wakefield Library

Mini golf 10am-4pm at WX

Dinosaur Adventure Live: The Big Jurassic Storm – 2pm at Theatre Royal Wakefield

Wednesday, May 28:

Film Screening: Ice Age 2 – The Meltdown – 2pm at WX

Stretch it like T-Rex – Pilates in the Jungle – 9am–10:00am (bookable) at WX

Mini golf – 10am – 4:00pm at WX

Family craft workshops – 10am – 4pm at WX

Thursday, May 29: Dino Disco and more!

Film Screening: Early Man – 2pm at WX

Dinosaur badge making for families – 1.30pm – 2.30pm at Wakefield Library

Kids fancy dress dino disco – 4pm – 6pm at WX

Mini golf – 10am – 4pm at WX

Friday, May 30:

Film Screening: Dinosaur – 2pm at WX

Toddler Disco – Raptor Rave – 9.30am – 11.30am at WX

Dinosaur storytime for under fives at 10am at Wakefield Library

Prehistoric mayhem at The Ridings – Meet the T. Rex: Aroara (red), the life-sized T. Rex, will stomp throughout the day.

Unlimited crafting: Dinosaur-themed activities, including digging for gems, fossil rubbing, and cave painting.

Baby dinosaur experience: Meet Rapid, the baby raptor!

Jurassic Props: Fantastic photo opportunities with dinosaur eggs and dinosaur cage.

FREE face painting

Handmade Creators Market – Curated by Little Hummingbird Events

Saturday, May 31:

Film Screening: Ice Age 3 – Dawn of the Dinosaurs – 2pm at WX

Godzilla Film Screening – 7.30pm – 9.30pm at WX

Prehistoric Mayhem at The Ridings – Meet the T. Rex: Aroara, and life-sized T. Rex, will stomp throughout the day!

Unlimited Crafting: dinosaur-themed activities, including digging for gems, fossil rubbing, and cave painting.

Baby dinosaur experience: Meet Rapid, the baby raptor!

Photo opportunities with dinosaur eggs and dinosaur cage.

Free face painting

Handmade creators market

Sunday, June 1 : The Dino Grand Finale!

Film Screening: The Croods – 2pm at WX

Family craft workshops – 10am – 4pm at WX

Dinosaur Walk at Pugneys – 12.20pm – 4pm – Challenge yourself to walk 10k dressed as a dinosaur, with goodie bags and face painting for children! raising money for Second Chance Wakefield.