Jurassic Wakefield! Dinosaurs are coming back for another bite

And after last year's roaring success, they promise to be bigger and better than ever - and this year, the event has been extended to a two week dinosaur extravaganza.

From August 19 to September 4, visitors will be able to see up close the lifelike displays of prehistoric creatures in Trinity Walk, The Ridings Shopping Centre and another location that's yet to be announced.

Then, if you are feeling brave, you can watch the dinosaur spectacular on September 3 and 4.

Saturday, September 3 in the Bull Ring

11.30am - Baby Dino meet and greet

12pm - Jurassic Rock

12.25pm - Fire show

12.30pm - Dino show

1pm - Jurassic rock

1.25pm - Fire Show

2.30pm - Dino show

3pm - Jurassic rock

3.25pm - Fire Show

3.30pm - Meet and Greet

There will be a separate area near the Cathedral with all the action live on a large screen for smaller children and families, with additional free face painting 11am – 3pm.

Sunday, September 4 at the Bull Ring

11.30am - Baby Dino meet and greet

12pm - Jurassic Rock

12.30pm - Dino show

1pm - Jurassic rock

2.30pm - Dino show

3pm - Jurassic rock

3.30pm - Meet and Greet