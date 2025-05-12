Last chance to have your say on birth choices in Wakefield district
The consultation has been running since February, with drop-in sessions alongside online events.
The Birth Choices consultation focuses on the future of birthing services at Pontefract Hospital, where births have been temporarily suspended since 2019.
The NHS is asking for feedback on a proposal to not reinstate the birth facility, while continuing to offer antenatal and postnatal care at the hospital.
Before making a final decision, the NHS wants to understand how this would impact local families and whether there are any other options to consider.
The consultation is open to everyone, but the NHS especially wants to hear from parents who have recently used maternity services, people who may have a baby in the future, community groups and people with an interest in maternity services.
To share your views complete the online survey here.