Lindsey Burrow, wife of Rob Burrow CBE, has penned her first book calling on society for action in caring for each other and highlighting a lack of support for UK carers.

‘Take Care: a Memoir of Love, Family & Never Giving Up’ will be available for purchase from February 27, 2025, and can be pre-ordered now.

Posting on X on May 7, proud Rob, the former Leeds Rhinos player who now lives with motor neurone disease (MND), said: “I am delighted to share the news that my wife’s book, Lindsey Burrow: Take Care is now available to preorder [...] I hope Lindsey’s book will inspire people to be more like her. What a world that would be.”

The book explores Lindsey’s life and highlights a lack of support for carers and their families in the UK. Lindsey also calls on society to take action on how we care for each other.

Lindsey completed the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon in 2023. Picture: Steve Riding

The biography was co-written with award-winning author and Guardian writer Donald McRae, and follows Lindsey’s ITV documentary ‘Who Cares for our Carers?’ which aired last February.

As well as caring for Rob, Lindsey works as an NHS physiotherapist and together they are voracious fundraisers for MND, having raised around £15 million for charity.

Lindsey also cares for the couple’s three young children, Macy, Maya and Jackson, and ran the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon to raise money for the The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease, which is to be built in Leeds.