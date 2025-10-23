Local author to host special book event at Junction 32 during October half-term holidays

Sheffield author, Kiersten Ward, will host a special book events for kids at Junction 32 next week.

Adding to the Halloween fun this October half term, Junction 32 is welcoming author Kiersten Ward next week for a special book event.

Running from 10am to 4pm on Monday, October 27, Kiersten will be sharing her much-loved Mindful Monsters book series, ahead of her exciting new release ‘Mindful Monsters learn about kindness at Christmas’ – coming this November.

Visitors to the Castleford shopping centre can enjoy a meet and greet with Kiersten, along with book signings throughout the day.

Sheffield-based author Kiersten will be giving away her books free of charge, encouraging donations to Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity, which already benefits from 10 per cent of all her book sale profits.

Additionally, from October 27 to October 31, visitors can explore the ghostly wooden cabin located by Marks and Spencer for free spooky Halloween fun.

Complete with cobwebs, jack-o’-lanterns, spooky lights and Halloween décor the cabin will host scary storytelling, spooky bag decoration and creative crafts daily from 10am to 5pm.