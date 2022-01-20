3. Darcy and Isla

Darcy (nine year old Labrador) and Isla (10 year old Akita) have grown up together since they were pups. Darcy and Isla are looking for a big family that are ready to take on two dogs and give both equal amounts of love and attention. Darcy is currently on a weight loss programme so her new family will need to be prepared to only treat her with carrots, no scraps from the dinner table!