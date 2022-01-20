The RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch is hoping there is someone out there for every one of the animals in its care. They are accepting adoption applications and successful applicants will be contacted and invited in to their Animal Centre for a meet and greet. See their website for further information https://www.rspcaleedsandwakefield.org.uk/ You can also email them at [email protected] or give them a call on 0113 253 6952
1. Buster - Staffordshire Bull Terrier, male/eight years approx.
I am a super giddy and friendly boy looking for a forever family I can play with ♥ I need an experienced family who are happy to work with me and spend lots of time training me – I already know how to sit, wait and catch treats, the rest should come easily!
2. Autumn - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed, female/three years approx.
I’m a super sweet girl with a lovely, soft, silky coat. Unfortunately, before I came to the centre I lost one of my eyes. I am looking for a more rural home away from busy roads, so I can stay safe when I am exploring outdoors. I would love a family who are in most of the day and are prepared for lots of cuddles!
3. Darcy and Isla
Darcy (nine year old Labrador) and Isla (10 year old Akita) have grown up together since they were pups. Darcy and Isla are looking for a big family that are ready to take on two dogs and give both equal amounts of love and attention.
Darcy is currently on a weight loss programme so her new family will need to be prepared to only treat her with carrots, no scraps from the dinner table!
4. Milo - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed, male/five years approx.
My confidence has grown since being at the centre thanks to the regular team and volunteers that visit me, although I am still not a big fan of loud noises so ideally I am looking for a more quiet home to feel safe and comfortable in. I am a super loving cat and will make a someone a great companion ♥