Meet the black cats from the RSPCA Wakefield looking for their fur-ever home this Halloween

These cute cats, from the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch, are all hoping to find their forever home this Halloween.
The RSPCA’s annual rehoming campaign Adoptober, is currently underway.
The month focuses on the many animals in the RSPCA’s care throughout the country who are waiting to find their perfect home.
Earlier this year, the charity shared that they are facing its biggest rehoming crisis in recent memory.
Rescue centres and branches across England and Wales are “full to bursting”. This means more unwanted animals are coming into care than being adopted.
A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “Sharing our lives and homes with pets can be so rewarding and fulfilling.
"Throughout this month, we want to celebrate all the many wonderful things that animals bring to our lives.
"We want to inspire those who are in a position to adopt a pet to open their homes to an animal in need.
"Giving them a new start would help reduce the pressure on the RSPCA centres and branches.”
To find out more about the cats, or to fill out an adoption form, visit: https://www.rspcaleedsandwakefield.org.uk/cats/
