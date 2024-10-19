Meet the black cats from the RSPCA Wakefield looking for their fur-ever home this Halloween

These cute cats, from the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch, are all hoping to find their forever home this Halloween.

The RSPCA’s annual rehoming campaign Adoptober, is currently underway.

The month focuses on the many animals in the RSPCA’s care throughout the country who are waiting to find their perfect home.

Earlier this year, the charity shared that they are facing its biggest rehoming crisis in recent memory.

Rescue centres and branches across England and Wales are “full to bursting”. This means more unwanted animals are coming into care than being adopted.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “Sharing our lives and homes with pets can be so rewarding and fulfilling.

"Throughout this month, we want to celebrate all the many wonderful things that animals bring to our lives.

"We want to inspire those who are in a position to adopt a pet to open their homes to an animal in need.

"Giving them a new start would help reduce the pressure on the RSPCA centres and branches.”

To find out more about the cats, or to fill out an adoption form, visit: https://www.rspcaleedsandwakefield.org.uk/cats/

Roman Roman is a handsome fella with such a velvety and soft coat and the most enticing bright yellow eyes. He is a gentle cat who needs a little extra time to settle in and once he's got his paws under the table, will make a great companion and family pet.

Errol Errol is a loving and affectionate boy who loves attention from everyone he meets. He would happily join any form of family as long as he is the only cat and gets plenty of fuss and attention from them!

Billy Five-year-old Billy is a handsome fella with a luscious and velvety smooth black coat who loves nothing more than to be stroked and fussed over. He would love to find his final forever home where he can spend his days lounging around and being doted on by his family.

Brownie, Oreo & Coco These curious kittens love to explore and like to be in peoples company. Their forever family will need to be ready for an overload of kitten cuteness, fun, energy and sudden moments of crashing out into naps on your laps.