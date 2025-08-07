More free childcare for Wakefield parents this September
But that’s not all – there’s a whole range of support available, including:
• 15 hours free childcare for all three to four year olds • 30 hours for eligible working parents • 15 hours for eligible two-year-olds • tax-free childcare and universal credit childcare • wraparound childcare and free breakfast clubs coming soon
Check what you’re entitled to using the Childcare Choices eligibility checker.
How to apply
To use your funded hours from September 1, you must:
- Apply by August 31 at GOV.UK
- Get your code – this is your unique reference that proves your eligibility
- Give the code to your childcare provider before your child starts
You’ll need to reconfirm your details every three months to keep receiving support.
Early years education and formal childcare help children grow, giving them the best start in life.