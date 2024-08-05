Morrisons opens ‘kids corner’ with books, games and puzzles to keep youngsters entertained this summer.

Morrisons, in collaboration with the National Literacy Trust, has launched Kids Activity Stations across all stores.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Aimed at boosting literacy for children the ‘Kids Corner’ includes a book swap, games and puzzles helping to make every visit into Morrisons supermarkets fun for kids and families this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The idea builds on Little Libraries which Morrisons launched in 2021 in collaboration with Canterbury-based children’s author, Rebecca Smith who approached Morrisons asking for help to tackle the issues surrounding children’s literacy.

This summer, Morrisons is enhancing family visits with Kids Activity Stations in collaboration with the National Literacy Trust, offering games and puzzles in all stores to boost children's literacy. All 397 Morrisons cafés will feature these stations and a kids' book swap scheme, with free colouring crayons available. Additionally, Morrisons has child-friendly checkouts and child-sized trolleys to make shopping fun and engaging for kids.

All of Morrisons 397 cafés nationwide will be kitted out with the stations which will host activity sheets and games to keep kids entertained whilst learning - free colouring crayons will also be available for kids to use.

Additionally, the ‘Kids Corner’ book swap scheme aims to keep reading skills sharp during the summer holidays. When children have access to books, they are more likely to enjoy reading and be better readers. Yet research conducted by National Literacy Trust shows that due to the rising cost of living, 1 in 5 (20%) parents say they are buying fewer books for their children, increasing to 1 in 3 (36.1%) of those who are struggling financially as a result of the crisis.The Morrisons Foundation, which supports charities making a positive difference in local communities, has donated £100,000 to fund the scheme.

In recent months, Morrisons has also introduced a range of child-friendly initiatives to keep little ones entertained during school holiday shopping trips. Kids can now play shopkeeper at the child-friendly checkouts and have a go at scanning their items before taking them home. Plus, child-sized trolleys are available for kids to mimic their parents’ shopping routine, making the shopping trip a fun and engaging experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the new Kids Activity Stations, Morrisons is reminding families of its Kids Eat Free offer. Families can enjoy a complimentary child’s meal with the purchase of an adult main meal over £5, available daily for any child under 16 in Morrisons cafés nationwide.

Morrisons opens ‘kids corner’ with books, games and puzzles to keep youngsters entertained this summer.

As part of the deal, or for just £3.50, kids can enjoy a sandwich, snack, and drink. With choices like ham or cheese sandwiches paired with snacks such as Hula Hoops, Babybels, fruit bags, flavoured milk, Robinsons Fruit Shoot, or Cawston Press Juice.

The hot meal options are sure to be a hit too, with favourites like Chicken Nuggets, Chips & Beans, Bangers and Mash, or the new Tomato and Cheese Beans Nachos, all typically priced at £3.50 each.

Joseph Clark-Bland, Morrisons Corporate Affairs Manager - Community & Morrisons Foundation, said: “We understand the importance of keeping children entertained and nourished during the summer holidays. By offering a fun way to hone their literacy skills alongside the National Literacy Trust, plus, free meals in our Cafés, we aim to support families and make every visit to Morrisons enjoyable and memorable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Vit, Head of Local Areas at the National Literacy Trust, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Morrisons to create exciting spaces where children and families can access books and fun activities for free over the summer. When children have access to books and enjoy reading, it can boost their confidence and wellbeing and help them do better at school. But our research shows that too many children are missing out on these benefits because they don’t have books at home or at school. The Kids Activity Stations in Morrisons cafés will help more children and families unlock the magic of books this summer.”

The Kids Activity Stations are available in all Morrisons cafés nationwide. To find your local Café, visit: https://my.morrisons.com/storefinder/.