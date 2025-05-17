Motherhood and HMP New Hall: Prison programme launched to support mothers and babies

A businesswoman has launched a new programme to support mothers and babies in prison, after securing funding from The John Lewis Partnership Foundation.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alison Delaney is the founder of Little Bird People Development, which partners with organisations, education providers and charities to deliver impactful and life-long skills training.

The ‘Take Flight and Fly High’ programme is a new not-for-profit initiative from Little Bird People Development, which aims to help empower mothers within the prison system to create a positive future for themselves and their children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It had funding from The John Lewis Partnership Foundation: Building Happier Futures Fund, and Alison has launched the programme at HMP New Hall in Wakefield for up to 10 mothers and babies.

Businesswoman and author, Alison Delaney, launched the ‘Take Flight and Fly High’ programme - a new not-for-profit initiative from Little Bird People Development - at HMP New Hall in Wakefield for up to 10 mothers and babies.

In England, if a baby is born prior to or during a custodial sentence in prison, the mother may be eligible for a place on a mother and baby unit in one of the six units in the country.

The ‘Take Flight and Fly High’ programme aims to equipp women in prison with the skills and self-confidence they need to re-enter society, and provide a stable home for their child outside of the care system.

The mother and baby programme is designed to help mothers stay connected to their children through storytelling, while building their own resilience through the development of life skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme is supported by the charity Action for Children, which works to ensure that every child and young person has a safe and happy childhood.

Alison Delaney, founder of Little Bird People Development.

The charity is responsible for running the nursery and family support on the mother and baby unit at HMP New Hall.

Alison said:“Research shows that if mothers within the prison system are supported through self-development programmes, they are less likely to reoffend, better equipped to build a stable home for their family and, most importantly, children are less likely to spend time within the care system.

“Thanks to the support of The John Lewis Partnership Foundation, HMP New Hall and Action for Children, we are helping to build better futures for women and children.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A core focus of the programme is to help mothers and babies bond and develop during their time within the prison unit. Mothers are provided with a children’s book to use daily with their baby, as well as two additional books for use during family visits.

The books are provided by Alison’s award-winning education programme, ‘Little Chicks Life Lessons’ and is supported by a 14-step personal development workshop for mothers, focused on building life skills and coping strategies to boost self-esteem, confidence and self-belief.

Following her personal experience of the care system, Alison is passionate about raising awareness of the challenges faced by people who have been in care, and ensuring everyone has the same opportunity to reach their potential.

“Mothers in prison often feel a loss of autonomy and agency to become the parent they aspire to be,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From my experience at HMP New Hall, I’m determined to help even more women build their self-belief through our programme, so that they, and their child, have the best chances of a successful future.

“We hope to roll-out the programme to further prisons across the UK, but additional funding will be vital to ensure we can continue to support more families.”