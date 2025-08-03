National Dog Month: 12 wonderful Dogs Trust dogs looking for their forever home in Wakefield

Dogs Trust Leeds, on York Road, is the closest of the animal charity’s branches to Wakefield – and is home to lots of dogs looking for their forever family across Yorkshire.
The centre can care for up to 80 dogs in their 64 kennels, with a vet suite, training barn, large field for exercise and dedicated puppy blocks.
1. Skylar
Skylar is a beautiful seven-year-old Alaskan Malamute who is super friendly with everyone she meets and, surprisingly for her breed, loves a good fuss! She’s previously lived with younger children so this will be fine again due to her friendly nature. She loves walks and is very good on lead, but she is very strong so her adopters must be able to hold her. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Buddy
Buddy is a stunning one-year-old Crossbreed looking for owners enthusiastic about big dogs with big personalities! He can be anxious meeting new people and exploring new places, but once he is feeling confident his fun and playful side shines through. Because of his nervous side, Buddy would need to be walked in quieter areas where there are less people, dogs and traffic. He will also need to meet any adopters over multiple meets to build a relationship. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Bunsen
One-year-old Bunsen is a cracking young Collie who's full of training potential. he was sadly found as a stray when he was very young, which has left him a bit worried by noise and traffic so he needs a peaceful home away from busy roads. He'll really suit an active family who enjoy doing lots with their dogs as in true Collie style he has a good brain and likes to be kept busy. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. CJ & Lola
CJ (eight-year-old) and her best friend Lola (ten-year-old) are looking for a very special home together. They have been through an awful ordeal recently, being found as strays in terrible condition. Thankfully they have helped each other get through it, and with our help they are now ready to find their retirement home. They'll need a calm and peaceful adult only home where they can relax. Photo: Dogs Trust
