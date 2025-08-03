National Dog Month: 12 wonderful Dogs Trust dogs looking for their forever home in Wakefield

2 . Buddy

Buddy is a stunning one-year-old Crossbreed looking for owners enthusiastic about big dogs with big personalities! He can be anxious meeting new people and exploring new places, but once he is feeling confident his fun and playful side shines through. Because of his nervous side, Buddy would need to be walked in quieter areas where there are less people, dogs and traffic. He will also need to meet any adopters over multiple meets to build a relationship. Photo: Dogs Trust