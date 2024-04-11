Here are all the pets at the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch looking for their forever home.Here are all the pets at the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch looking for their forever home.
National Pet Day: Meet the pawsome animals available for adoption at the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch

In honour of National Pet Day, meet the incredible animals of the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch who are looking for their fur-ever home.
By Kara McKune
Published 11th Apr 2024, 11:30 BST

National Pet Day is today (April 11) and celebrates the joy that pets bring into peoples lives whilst encouraging people to help reduce the number of animals in centres across the country.

From playful pups to loving bunnies and sweet kittens, the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield centre in East Ardsley is looking for numerous local families to open their hearts and adopt an animal this spring.

Here are the rabbits, cats and dogs all looking for their forever home.

To find out more about how to adopt, visit: https://www.rspcaleedsandwakefield.org.uk/adoptionprocess/

These five confident bunnies are ready to hop right into our forever homes! At just eight weeks old, they are brand new to this big wide world and cannot wait to explore it under the safety of their new forever families.

1. Jasmine, Tiana, Aurora, Ariel and Belle

These five confident bunnies are ready to hop right into our forever homes! At just eight weeks old, they are brand new to this big wide world and cannot wait to explore it under the safety of their new forever families. Photo: RSPCA Leeds & Wakefield

This two-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier loves to have fun and play, whether that be a little rough and tumble with his handler or on my own with a tug or ball to throw about. He is looking for a forever family who understand the staffie traits and are up for some fun and games with me.

2. Milo

This two-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier loves to have fun and play, whether that be a little rough and tumble with his handler or on my own with a tug or ball to throw about. He is looking for a forever family who understand the staffie traits and are up for some fun and games with me. Photo: RSPCA Leeds & Wakefield

Mini Milo is a one-year-old Jack Russell/Pug cross who loves to stay busy and know what everyone is up to. He'd love an active family who can keep him busy and entertained and help him learn much more and explore more exciting places.

3. Mini Milo

Mini Milo is a one-year-old Jack Russell/Pug cross who loves to stay busy and know what everyone is up to. He'd love an active family who can keep him busy and entertained and help him learn much more and explore more exciting places. Photo: RSPCA Leeds & Wakefield

One-year-old Rottweiler Zena is a giddy kipper with a big, lovable personality and the best looking eyebrows around the animal centre! She would love a family who are experienced with larger breeds but most importantly, have plenty of time to spend with her and join in on her favourite activities!

4. Zena

One-year-old Rottweiler Zena is a giddy kipper with a big, lovable personality and the best looking eyebrows around the animal centre! She would love a family who are experienced with larger breeds but most importantly, have plenty of time to spend with her and join in on her favourite activities! Photo: RSPCA Leeds & Wakefield

