National Puppy Day: Eight wonderful Dogs Trust puppies looking for their forever home in Wakefield

3 . Goose

Goose is a fabulous (almost) one-year-old French Bulldog Pomeranian Crossbreed who is looking for his forever home. He's a giddy kipper and will need his new family to continue his training to keep him on the right tracks. He'll be fine with older kids who are comfortable around bouncy playful dogs but will need to be the only pet in his home for now while he learns a few more doggy manners! Photo: Dogs Trust