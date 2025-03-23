These puppies have their forever homes lined up, but Dogs Trust Leeds has plenty of dogs who are looking for their forever homes this National Puppy Day.These puppies have their forever homes lined up, but Dogs Trust Leeds has plenty of dogs who are looking for their forever homes this National Puppy Day.
National Puppy Day: Eight wonderful Dogs Trust puppies looking for their forever home in Wakefield

By Kara McKune
Published 23rd Mar 2025, 16:00 BST
In honour of National Puppy Day, here are eight paw-some pups who are looking for their forever home this spring.

Dogs Trust Leeds, on York Road, is the closest of the animal charity’s branches to Wakefield – and is home to lots of dogs looking for their forever family across Yorkshire.

The centre can care for up to 80 dogs in their 64 kennels, with a vet suite, training barn, large field for exercise and dedicated puppy blocks.

In honour of National Puppy Day (March 23), here are some of the paw-fect pooches, all under the age of two, looking for a home.

To find out more, or to express interest in adoption, visit: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/how-to-adopt

Blue is a six-month-old Akita who is looking for adopters who will continue to build her confidence slowly. She is learning how to be sociable with other dogs but will need to be the only pet in her home for now so she can properly settle.

1. Blue

Blue is a six-month-old Akita who is looking for adopters who will continue to build her confidence slowly. She is learning how to be sociable with other dogs but will need to be the only pet in her home for now so she can properly settle. Photo: Dogs Trust

Carmi is a gorgeous four-month-old Beagle who is looking for his forever home with adopters who love everything about the Beagle breed! He is a fun and friendly lad with humans and dogs but he doesn't like to share his toys or food so will need to be the only pet in an adult only home for now.

2. Carmi

Carmi is a gorgeous four-month-old Beagle who is looking for his forever home with adopters who love everything about the Beagle breed! He is a fun and friendly lad with humans and dogs but he doesn't like to share his toys or food so will need to be the only pet in an adult only home for now. Photo: Dogs Trust

Goose is a fabulous (almost) one-year-old French Bulldog Pomeranian Crossbreed who is looking for his forever home. He's a giddy kipper and will need his new family to continue his training to keep him on the right tracks. He'll be fine with older kids who are comfortable around bouncy playful dogs but will need to be the only pet in his home for now while he learns a few more doggy manners!

3. Goose

Goose is a fabulous (almost) one-year-old French Bulldog Pomeranian Crossbreed who is looking for his forever home. He's a giddy kipper and will need his new family to continue his training to keep him on the right tracks. He'll be fine with older kids who are comfortable around bouncy playful dogs but will need to be the only pet in his home for now while he learns a few more doggy manners! Photo: Dogs Trust

Kaye is a playful one-year-old Cane Corso Crossbreed. He will need a calm, adult household where there won't be lots of visitors and a secure garden so he can brush up on his housetraining and have somewhere to play off lead.

4. Kaye

Kaye is a playful one-year-old Cane Corso Crossbreed. He will need a calm, adult household where there won't be lots of visitors and a secure garden so he can brush up on his housetraining and have somewhere to play off lead. Photo: Dogs Trust

