National Rescue Dog Day: Nine wonderful Dogs Trust puppies looking for their forever home in Wakefield

2 . Luna

Luna is a stunning four-month-old German Shepherd Crossbreed puppy who is looking for her forever home. She was found as a stray and this ordeal has left her very anxious and shy of people and places she doesn't know but she's doing well with her training and is absolutely bursting with potential. She will need her adopters to continue to slowly build her confidence and will need a calm and quiet home where she can follow a consistent routine. Do to her nervousness, she will need to be in an adult only home with no other pets. Photo: Dogs Trust