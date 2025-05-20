National Rescue Dog Day: Nine wonderful Dogs Trust puppies looking for their forever home in Wakefield

Established in 2018 by Lisa Wiehebrink, National Rescue Dog Day aims to highlight the plight of rescue dogs and the joy they can bring to new families.
Dogs Trust Leeds, on York Road, is the closest of the animal charity’s branches to Wakefield – and is home to lots of dogs looking for their forever family across Yorkshire.
The centre can care for up to 80 dogs in their 64 kennels, with a vet suite, training barn, large field for exercise and dedicated puppy blocks.
1. Rico
Six-month-old Spanish Mastiff Rico is sadly very unconfident with the world in general and is looking for very special adopters who will work with us to slowly prepare him for life in a home. He'll need to live in an adult only home due his need for a calm and predictable environment while he builds his confidence, however he could potentially live with another similar dog who could be a good role model for him. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Luna
Luna is a stunning four-month-old German Shepherd Crossbreed puppy who is looking for her forever home. She was found as a stray and this ordeal has left her very anxious and shy of people and places she doesn't know but she's doing well with her training and is absolutely bursting with potential. She will need her adopters to continue to slowly build her confidence and will need a calm and quiet home where she can follow a consistent routine. Do to her nervousness, she will need to be in an adult only home with no other pets. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Domino
Active, fun and loving Domino is an two-year-old Collie x Springer who is looking for a home to call his own. He loves his toys, and would also love a secure garden to play in and practice his housetraining. Originally a stray, Domino has limited experience in a home and so needs patient and understanding owners who will help settle him in. He is therefore looking for a peaceful, adult only home with fewer visitors. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Jelly Bean
Jelly Bean is a beautiful five-month-old German Shepherd Crossbreed puppy who is looking for her first and forever home. She was found as a stray and this ordeal has left her very anxious and shy of people and places she doesn't know but she's doing well with her training and is absolutely bursting with potential. She will need her adopters to continue to slowly build her confidence and work with us to transition her to her home. She'll need a calm and quiet home where she can follow a consistent routine. Photo: Dogs Trust