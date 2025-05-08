New playground at Gorton Street Park opens following £60,000 refurbishment
Improvements have been paid for through Wakefield Council’s Town Centre Regeneration Fund.
The project has been supported by Hemsworth ward councillors who have worked closely with residents to identify projects that will benefit the local community.
Using feedback from residents, the old play area has been totally replaced with new metal equipment suitable for both younger children and junior school aged children.
The new look play area has been built on the footprint of the old site with new bins, benches and safety gates included and now includes new swings and multi-play climbing units with slides, a new seesaw and carousel roundabout along with rocking and spinning feaures.
A new safety surface has also been installed.
Coun Jack Hemingway, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “It’s brilliant to see that the new play area has now opened. Projects like this have a big impact on the quality of life of local people.”
Coun Michael Graham, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “We know that family and friends want green spaces where they can meet up, while the children get to play outdoors, enjoying lots of fresh air and exercise.
“I hope that this new play area will be a focal point for the local community. I’m keeping my fingers crossed for some great weather this summer so everyone can go along and enjoy the new play area.”
