Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Work is now complete on a £60,000 makeover of the play area at Gorton Street Park in Kinsley.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Improvements have been paid for through Wakefield Council’s Town Centre Regeneration Fund.

The project has been supported by Hemsworth ward councillors who have worked closely with residents to identify projects that will benefit the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using feedback from residents, the old play area has been totally replaced with new metal equipment suitable for both younger children and junior school aged children.

The £60,000 upgrade is now complete.

The new look play area has been built on the footprint of the old site with new bins, benches and safety gates included and now includes new swings and multi-play climbing units with slides, a new seesaw and carousel roundabout along with rocking and spinning feaures.

A new safety surface has also been installed.

Coun Jack Hemingway, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “It’s brilliant to see that the new play area has now opened. Projects like this have a big impact on the quality of life of local people.”

Coun Michael Graham, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “We know that family and friends want green spaces where they can meet up, while the children get to play outdoors, enjoying lots of fresh air and exercise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work has been completed on a £60k makeover of the play area at Gorton Street Park in Kinsley.

“I hope that this new play area will be a focal point for the local community. I’m keeping my fingers crossed for some great weather this summer so everyone can go along and enjoy the new play area.”