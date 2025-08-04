New £99K state-of-the-art play area to be built at Valley Gardens in Castleford

Work is set to start this month to create a new state-of-the-art play area at Valley Gardens in Castleford.

Wakefield Council is investing £99,000 in the scheme which is due for completion in autumn, providing children with new slides, swings, a roundabout, a climbing tower and more.

Designed with early years to school-age children in mind, the new play area will offer equipment that encourages climbing, swinging, sliding, traversing, spinning, and rocking.

It will have a wheelchair-friendly roundabout, transfer-height seesaw, play panels, and a central pathway to make it accessible to all.

There will also be a nest group swing for inclusive group play, and a four-tower junior multi-play unit, offering a range of physical challenges.

Children will also be able to try out a track Ride – a modern take on the zip line – and cliff rider a high-altitude ride.

Other features include safety surfacing, new bins and benches.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council said: “I’m pleased we’re investing in great new facilities that will be enjoyed by our young people.

“This new play area will support the development of the park. It will offer new opportunities to families to explore, have fun and create their own adventures together.

“It’s been made possible thanks to the dedicated efforts of the Valley Gardens Friends Group and local ward members.”

Val Ely, Treasurer to the Friends of Valley Gardens, Castleford said: “The Friends of Valley Gardens, have been involved in both the consultation and planning of this new play area.

"We are delighted to hear of its imminent installation in our park, for local families to enjoy for many years to come.”