New rights for working families with babies in neonatal care will benefit thousands of parents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thousands of working families with babies in neonatal care will be entitled to additional time off as a day one right, the government has confirmed.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently, many working families across the UK are having to return to work while their babies are sick in hospital, and these measures aim to address some of the difficulties that thousands of parents face when their baby is in neonatal care.

Neonatal Care Leave will apply to parents of babies who are admitted into neonatal care up to 28 days old and who have a continuous stay in hospital of seven full days or longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These measures will allow eligible parents to take up to 12 weeks of leave (and, if eligible, pay) on top of any other leave they may be entitled to, including maternity and paternity leave.

Thousands of working families with babies in neonatal care will be entitled to additional time off as a day one right, the government has confirmed.

The government has laid regulations to implement the change, which subject to Parliamentary approval, will take effect from April 6, 2025 and follows the passing of the Neonatal Care (Leave and Pay) Act in 2023.

This measure comes alongside the Employment Rights Bill and delivers on the government’s commitment to support families and protect the payslips of working people as part of the Plan for Change.

Founder of The Smallest Things, Catriona Ogilvy, said: "The stress and trauma experienced by families during a neonatal stay cannot be underestimated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In an instant, their world is turned upside down. No parent or carer should be sitting beside an incubator worrying about pay or work.

"This much-needed additional leave and pay means parents and carers can be with their baby or babies in hospital.

"We know the journey doesn’t end when it’s time to go home. The new law will give families essential time at home to bond, begin to recover from trauma and to care for a fragile baby or babies without the pressure of finances or returning to work too soon.

"This legislation is long-overdue and The Smallest Things is overjoyed that – after tirelessly campaigning for 10 years to bring the power of parent voices to change-makers – we are finally on the brink of seeing this vital support become a reality.”