Olympic swimmer Becky Adlington launches new baby swimming programme in Wakefield

Former Olympic swimmer Becky Adlington has launched her official BabyStars swim programme in Wakefield.

The parent and baby programme is available for children aged 0-3 at the recently reopened Total Fitness Wakefield.

The Becky Adlington’s BabyStars programme forms part of the wider SwimStars programme, launched by Becky herself back in 2013.

It belongs to the Sporting House group of businesses which currently engages over 30,000 young people in activity each week, and is aimed at helping children reach their true potential through sport.

Since forming the programme, Becky has always had the vision of offering a full swimming journey for children, with the support of industry experts, and now, through a new partnership with Total Fitness, children in Wakefield will be able to take part in the programme at the Fryers Way site.

Becky Adlington’s BabyStars gives children aged 0-3 the chance to become confident in water, learn important early skills, bond with their parents and grow into happy, safe swimmers.

The programme is made up of six age groups for babies and toddlers, each based around a popular children's book.

Through lessons with a parent or dedicated ‘swim buddy’, the programme focuses primarily on building confidence, water safety and independence, with instructors providing step-by-step guidance on how to hold, support, and move with your baby while in the water.

Becky said: “As a mum myself, and with my youngest born only in March, I’m so passionate about getting babies in the water and developing their swimming skills from a young age.

“Now that pools are open again, I’m a firm believer that getting babies confident in water right from the start is great for preparing them for later life, and I’m excited to launch our programme for the babies of Wakefield.”