Ossett Gala returns this weekend for a packed day of celebration

The highly anticipated Ossett Gala will be back this weekend bringing the community together for a day of entertainment and celebration.

On Saturday, from 10am-4pm, at Ossett Precinct, there will be a variety of activities and attractions for the whole family.

There will be thrilling performances from artists and dance groups, food stalls and lots of treats.

The event features both outdoor and indoor performances, with stages set up to showcase local musicians, dance troupes, theater groups, and more.

From live music to dance showcases, the performances at Ossett Gala promise to captivate and entertain.

Visitors will also be able to explore the many craft, arts and local product stalls.

The gala sees thousands of visitors each year and helps a number of charities and organisations raise a significant amount of money from sales and donations, as well as giving back to the community by having a fun day out for all the family.