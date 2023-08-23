Ossett retirement company hosts special summer garden party for elderly residents

Elderly locals were invited to join residents for the social event, which provided guests with prosecco and a selection of homemade cakes prepared by the on-site chef throughout the grounds of the site at the end of last month.

There was also a live performance from singer, Sandy Smith, in one of the development’s communal lounge and numerous activities tthroughout the day.

McCarthy Stone’s Retirement Living Plus development, Whitaker Grange, on New Street in Ossett, opened in September 2022, and held the summer garden party to celebrate the elderly in the area and make the most of the good weather.

Margaret Oxley and Evelyn Howard dancing to Sandy Smiths entertainment

The development already is home to dozens of residents and aims to provide independent living for the over 70s.

Alongside numerous homes and apartments, the development has two communal lounges, landscaped gardens as well a guest suite for when friends and family come to stay.

Louise Flynn, Marketing Manager at McCarthy Stone, said: “Whitaker Grange is a community of friends, and it was a pleasure to welcome locals from across Ossett to experience this first hand.

“Seeing everyone come together to celebrate the Summer was a great reflection of what we’re all about here at McCarthy Stone.

"We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who joined us and made the day even more special.”