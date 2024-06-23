Our Year 2024: Here are 10 top things to do in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford this July

Our Year is a year-long programme of spectacles, unique festivals, major events and community-led activities that will celebrate all that the Wakefield district has to offer from art, heritage, sport and music to food and drink.
And in July, there’s something for everyone, whether it’s Clarence Park Festival, Featherstone Gala, Youth Arts at the National Coal Mining Museum or all the sweet fun of Pontefract Liquorice Festival.
1. LOOK AFTER YOUR KNEES AT CAPA COLLEGE
July 4: Look After Your Knees is a new solo performance by theatre maker, performer and physical comedian Natalie Bellingham, about the pain and beauty of growing older, connecting and unravelling, holding on and letting go. This performance at CAPA College uses comedy, storytelling and movement to celebrate being human in all its banality, sprinkled with joy and ridiculousness.Photo: Wakefield Council
2. FEATHERSTONE GALA
July 6: Get ready for a whirlwind of family fun at the highly anticipated Featherstone Town Council Gala! Kick off the festivities with the grand parade, a vibrant spectacle featuring lively community groups, towering stilt walkers, and a marching band that will energize the streets. Little ones can unleash their energy on exhilarating inflatables and test their skills at football tables, while the fairground beckons with its whimsical rides and games.Photo: Wakefield Council
3. PARTY @ HAW HILL PARK
July 13: Join the festivities at Haw Hill Park for a fantastic community music festival! Embrace the talent of unsigned local performers and relish in the electrifying tribute acts. Get ready to dance, sing, and create unforgettable memories with your loved ones. From live music to delicious eats, this event promises to be an enjoyable day out for everyone. Don't miss out on the fun for all the family!Photo: Wakefield Council
4. ALTOFTS SUMMER GALA
July 7: The Altofts Community and Sport Foundation (ACSF) are hosting a Summer Gala at The Brig to bring the whole community to come together, with a variety of stalls available and family friendly activities. Don’t miss out in the summer fun whilst spending time with friends and family.Photo: Wakefield Council