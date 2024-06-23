Our Year 2024: Here are 10 top things to do in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford this July

3 . PARTY @ HAW HILL PARK

July 13: Join the festivities at Haw Hill Park for a fantastic community music festival! Embrace the talent of unsigned local performers and relish in the electrifying tribute acts. Get ready to dance, sing, and create unforgettable memories with your loved ones. From live music to delicious eats, this event promises to be an enjoyable day out for everyone. Don't miss out on the fun for all the family!Photo: Wakefield Council