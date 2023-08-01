Paw-fect match: RSPCA Wakefield welcomes Love Island star to animal adoption awareness day

To uncover attitudes towards adopting an animal, Asda Money Pet Insurance commissioned new research which found that, almost half of Brits are planning to get a cat or a dog in the next few months, and 69 per cent are planning to turn their back on breeders in favour of rescuing an abandoned animal.

In light of the research, Asda Money Pet Insurance recently visited their local RSPCA branch, the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield, to understand more about companion care and the adoption process.

Faye Winter, former Love Island and Celebrity MasterChef contestant, who is also a big promoter for Guide Dogs UK, and has previously worked with PETA protesting animal cruelty, also attended the event – meeting RSPCA staff to find out why locals are more likely to adopt than buy a pet.

The RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch welcomed Love Island star and animal advocate, Faye Winter to their 'meet an animal' day.

Animal expert and RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield Animal Care Manager, Megan Rattray, says: “It’s so interesting when we hear people choosing breeders over adoption because they want a certain type of pet, when we know first-hand that, sadly, no breed is safe from being abandoned.

“We look after many different breeds while we search for the perfect adopters.”

The local branch recently estimated that a pet is abandoned every 15 minutes as people struggle to find the money or time needed to take care of them.

Megan said: “The first step when looking to adopt is to have a clear idea of what you’re looking for and what type of pet you can give the best possible home to.

The RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch, in East Ardsley, also welcomed representatives from Asda.

"It’s important to research the different rescue centres and charities and find the one that supports you the best.

“Different animal charities take in many types of animals who have undergone different experiences in life, and at the RSPCA Leeds & Wakefield, we rescue animals who have sometimes suffered abuse or neglect and require more emotional and mental support.

"To help our adopters, we offer plenty of post-adoption advice and support to help them settle in as a family.

“It’s important to not rush into choosing an animal immediately, or without even meeting them. Remember, a pet is for life, so it’s okay to take some time to think about such a big commitment."

The Celebrity Masterchef star was introduced to the centre's animals found out about their adoption process.

Katie Walley, Senior Director for Asda Money and Mobile, said: “We enjoyed learning from our local RSPCA Leeds & Wakefield branch about the various needs of rescued animals.

"No one knows the rescue animals better than their team and by adopting from animal charities, you get lots of support throughout the whole adoption process.

“Introducing any pet into your life can be nerve-wracking as well as exciting, but pet insurance can provide much-needed reassurance and support should any unexpected veterinary bills or additional pet needs come your way."