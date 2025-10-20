Penguin Books announces 'Little Book Stop' in Wakefield as part of 90th birthday celebrations

Penguin Books have installed 90 Little Book Stops across the UK - including one in Wakefield.

As part of the iconic brand’s 90th birthday celebrations, five Little Book Stops have been installed in Yorkshire – including one in Wakefield.

The location announcement follows over 2000 submissions from members of the public for a community book sharing box in their local area.

The 90 Little Book Stops campaign forms part of the brand’s ongoing 90th birthday celebrations, and is run in partnership with Little Free Library, the US-based non-profit that has overseen the installation of more than 200,000 neighbourhood book exchange boxes globally since 2009.

A local steward has been appointed to maintain each Little Book Stop, which will run on a ‘give a book, take a book’ concept and promote community-led book sharing.

The Wakefield stop has been installed in Spectrum People, in Appletree Community Garden, on Agbrigg Road.

Four other stops can be found across Leeds, Hull and Scarborough.

The Little Book Stops initiative is designed to celebrate individuals across the UK who champion reading, support more people to easily access books, and help book lovers to find their next read.

Rebecca Sinclair, chief brand officer at Penguin Books, said: “We were delighted to have received so many applications for 90 Little Book Stops– it was difficult to select the final locations.

"Books and reading are a great way to build connections and create communities, and the sheer amount of interest we received shows just how much people are looking for this. We’re excited to see the impact the Little Book Stops have on the local communities selected”.