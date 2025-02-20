Perfect pets: 36 adorable photos of your pets shared in honour of National Love Your Pet Day

National Love Your Pet Day is today (February 20) and we asked Express readers to share their favourite photos of their furry friends.
From adorable pups, to fabulous ferrets – here are some of the best pet pictures!
