Perfect pets: 36 adorable photos of your pets shared in honour of National Love Your Pet Day

By Kara McKune
Published 20th Feb 2025, 16:30 BST
Here are 36 photos of your paw-fect pets from across the district, in honour of National Love Your Pet Day.

National Love Your Pet Day is today (February 20) and we asked Express readers to share their favourite photos of their furry friends.

From adorable pups, to fabulous ferrets – here are some of the best pet pictures!

Lindsey B Mosley shared this adorable photo of Matilda May, who is celebrating her second birthday today!

1. Matilda May

Lindsey B Mosley shared this adorable photo of Matilda May, who is celebrating her second birthday today! Photo: Lindsey B Mosley

Kat Young shared this incredibly cute snap of her kittens, Nacho and Chip who are four months old.

2. Nacho and Chip

Kat Young shared this incredibly cute snap of her kittens, Nacho and Chip who are four months old. Photo: Kat Young

Caroline Mercy shared this adorable snap of her playful pooch Max.

3. Max

Caroline Mercy shared this adorable snap of her playful pooch Max. Photo: Caroline Mercy

Andy Leech shared this cute snap of his dog, Buffy, relaxing on the sofa.

4. Buffy

Andy Leech shared this cute snap of his dog, Buffy, relaxing on the sofa. Photo: Andy Leech

