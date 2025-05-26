Pets at Home stores across Wakefield to host free workshops for children this May half-term

By Kara McKune
Published 26th May 2025, 14:00 BST

Pets at Home is encouraging families to come and participate in their ‘My Pet Pals’ workshop this half-term.

Children can learn about animal behaviour and companionship by discovering which animals can ‘buddy up’ and enjoy living together and which prefer their own space.

The ‘My Pet Pals’ workshops include exciting activities such as creating and designing animal characters, fun activity sheets and learning how to safely handle small pets like guinea pigs, rabbits, rats and hamsters.

Every child will also receive a certificate and sticker for taking part.

The My Pets Pals workshops will run across stores this May half-term.

Starting on Saturday, May 24 the workshops will run every day until Sunday, June 1.

Dr Samantha Butler-Davies BVSc MRCVS, veterinary services director at Pets at Home, said: “We hope that children nationwide enjoy our half-term My Pets Pals workshop - this time designed to teach children the difference between animals that can cohabit and those that cannot.

"We remain committed to educating the next generation about responsible pet ownership.”

To book a place, visit: https://community.petsathome.com/events/child-workshop/my-pet-pals-may-half-term/

