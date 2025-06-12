Pontefract care home to open doors to local community for Care Home Open Week 2025

HC-One’s Priory Gardens Care Home is preparing to welcome guests from the local community as part of the nationwide Care Home Open Week celebrations.

The Pontefract care home is of many that will open their doors to the public as part of Care Home Open Week, which is taking place next week (Monday, June 16 to Sunday, June 22)

The national week is an initiative led by Championing Social Care, and was designed to foster stronger community ties by encouraging care homes to open their doors to the public.

The local home’s main events will run from June 16 to June 20, and the week-long celebration will feature a variety of engaging and joyful activities for residents, relatives, colleagues, and local visitors to enjoy

On Monday, June 16, residents and visitors can exercise to music at 10:30am, followed by a traditional afternoon tea at 2:30pm.

On Tuesday, June 17, there will be a visit from a pet therapy group at 10am, followed by a creative card-making club at 2pm.

On Wednesday, June 18 there will be amorning outing, bell ringing and music from 10am, and a performance by magician, Daz, at 2:00pm.

The next day will see indoor bowls and 60s music taking place inside the care home at 10am, then a game of bingo at 2:30pm.

The local community is invited join in the fun, meet new friends, enjoy light refreshments, and discover more about life at Priory Gardens Care Home.

Finally, Friday, June 20, will have a flower arranging class followed by a show-stopping live performance by tribute act, FABBA at 2:00pm.

This year, HC-One’s theme is ‘The Big Summer Weekender’, inspired by the nostalgic charm of British summer holidays.

The care home will be decorated in cheerful summer décor, creating the perfect backdrop for community connection, reminiscence, and celebration.

Throughout the week, visitors will also have the chance to speak to HC-One colleagues about careers in care and volunteering opportunities

Allison Gill, home manager at HC-One’s Priory Gardens Care Home, said: “We’re so excited to be taking part in Care Home Open Week and to welcome our neighbours into our home.

"It’s a wonderful chance for people to see the vibrant community we’ve built here, meet our fantastic residents and team, and enjoy the range of activities we have planned. Events like these remind us all of the importance of connection, laughter, and shared memories”.