A train conductor has been praised for his quick reactions in an emergency situation which involved a baby on board a train.

James Hallett has been nominated for a Pride of Britain award for his response to an emergency situation involving a six-month-old baby, Austin, on board a train from Knottingley to Hebden Bridge.

James reassured the parents of Austin when a tube fitted to drain excess fluid from his brain had come loose and began leaking, quickly providing them with bandages to manage the leak and a foil blanket to keep Austin warm.

Austin’s mother, Jane Griffiths, said: “James didn’t have to do what he did that morning, but I’m so grateful that he did.

“He couldn’t have done any more."

The parents then contacted Leeds Children’s Hospital and said they needed to bring Austin in for emergency treatment.

Jane said: “ I was panicking, my partner was panicking and the baby was crying but James calmed us down so we could get ourselves together and ring the hospital.”

The couple got off the train at Leeds station and took Austin to the hospital for treatment. After undergoing several procedures, he is now recovering at home.

Jane said: “Austin’s home now, he’s settled and he’s healing well but if James hadn’t reacted so quickly it could’ve been a very different situation.”

Jane has since nominated James for a Pride of Britain award.

“We really wanted to show our appreciation for James and we thought rocking up at the station with a box of chocolates for him just wouldn’t cut it,” she added.

Kerry Peters, regional director for Northern in Yorkshire, said: “We’re incredibly proud of James for stepping up to help the family deal with a difficult and distressing situation.

“I’m really pleased to hear that Austin got the help he needed and is now recovering at home with his family.

“Incidents like these show that our conductors, who are on board every service, are not just there to check tickets.

“They provide support and assistance to millions of passengers every year and work hard to keep them safe.”