Private pool and luxury living: Inside one of Castleford's most expensive homes available on Rightmove
Bellwood View is a meticulously crafted home that was completed in 2022, situated on Wood Lane in Castleford.
This modern home is located in a sought after area in Wakefield and is perfect for a family looking to live in luxury.
As you step inside, you'll first be greeted by a vast grand entrance hallway.
From the hallway, there is an open-plan living area which features a modern kitchen, a dining area and a spacious lounge.
A convenient utility room, two generously-sized bedrooms – both with en-suites – and a well-appointed downstairs office complete the ground floor layout.
Ascending to the first floor, you'll find a well-designed landing that provides access to two more bedrooms, both accompanied by their own en-suites as well as the primary expansive double bedroom, with its own vast luxury en-suite.
Outside, the property boasts a driveway with ample space for multiple vehicles, leading to an integral garage.
The rear of the home reveals a sizable garden, offering lawns, a patio area and a private pool.
Bellwood View, on Wood Lane in Castleford, is currently available for £550,000.
To find out more, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents, Tudor Sales & Lettings, on 0113 5193270.