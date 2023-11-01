Private pool and luxury living: Inside one of Castleford's most expensive homes available on Rightmove

This exceptional property in Castleford, fit with its own private pool, offers a remarkable blend of modern elegance and superior craftsmanship – and is currently available on Rightmove.

Bellwood View is a meticulously crafted home that was completed in 2022, situated on Wood Lane in Castleford.

This modern home is located in a sought after area in Wakefield and is perfect for a family looking to live in luxury.

As you step inside, you'll first be greeted by a vast grand entrance hallway.

From the hallway, there is an open-plan living area which features a modern kitchen, a dining area and a spacious lounge.

A convenient utility room, two generously-sized bedrooms – both with en-suites – and a well-appointed downstairs office complete the ground floor layout.

Ascending to the first floor, you'll find a well-designed landing that provides access to two more bedrooms, both accompanied by their own en-suites as well as the primary expansive double bedroom, with its own vast luxury en-suite.

Outside, the property boasts a driveway with ample space for multiple vehicles, leading to an integral garage.

The rear of the home reveals a sizable garden, offering lawns, a patio area and a private pool.

Bellwood View, on Wood Lane in Castleford, is currently available for £550,000.

To find out more, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents, Tudor Sales & Lettings, on 0113 5193270.

1 . Bellwood View This modern property is in a highly sought after area in Castleford. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Spacious kitchen The open-plan living area seamlessly integrates with a sleek, modern kitchen, featuring a sleek sink, an integrated oven, a hob, and an elegant extractor hood suspended above. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Open-plan living The open-plan living area leads to two sets of bi-folding doors that flood the space with natural light. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Luxury living A central electric fire takes center stage, serving as a captivating focal point. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales