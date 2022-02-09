£2m multi-level e-karting experience coming to Xscape, creating 50 jobs

3D artist impressions of what Gravity GT e-karting experience at Xscape Yorkshire could look like (subject to change and for illustrative purposes only).

Gravity Active Entertainment will take over around 24,000sq ft of space, which will see a £2million investment in fit out costs and karts.

After recently opening their first e-kart experience in Wandsworth, London, Gravity is creating their second race site at the Castleford-based attraction and they are aiming for a summer 2022 opening with work set to begin soon.

The Japanese-themed raceway, which is split across two levels, will be purpose built and is designed by racetrack design professionals. It will feature the very latest in safety features, including the ability for the race controller to deactivate karts remotely at the flick of a switch.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harvey Jenkinson, Co-founder and CEO of Gravity Active Entertainment, in new e-kart.

The unique karts and racetracks are exclusive to Gravity in the UK with the vehicles being the most high-powered karts on the market and feature Formula 1 steering wheel (with boost control) and sound effects.

Gravity GT e-karting aims to appeal to a wide range of ages and driving abilities, with sessions set to be available to under 12s, twin karts for parents and kids, and full speed adult karts that can reach up to 40mph.

It will also include a large track-side café space for spectators, a karaoke area and cutting-edge electric gamebox, the UK immersive smart room for groups to interact with.

Harvey Jenkinson, Co-founder and CEO of Gravity, said: “This is next generation pleasure leisure - easy, clean, bright, racing fun and doable on a whim.

It will also include a large track-side café space for spectators, a karaoke area and cutting-edge electric gamebox, the UK immersive smart room for groups to interact with.

"We opened our very first trampolining offer at Xscape Yorkshire back in 2015, so it’s fitting to be bringing the e-karts to Xscape Yorkshire, the first in the North.

“Gravity GT e-karting will change the whole face of karting in the UK and open up the market. It’s in rapid growth across the USA and we’re sure the potential for the same exists here in the UK.

“If you’re into your karting you will absolutely love this, as the tracks are professionally designed by racing experts and the karts really fly, no more stalled engines and the need for a push start. And if you’re new to it there’s no worries about bulky suits and bruised backs, just adrenaline fuelled fun with friends and family.”

Jason Warren, Xscape Yorkshire General Manager, said: “Xscape Yorkshire prides itself on working with visionary partners like Gravity to deliver ground-breaking activities and they’ve done it again. This has the potential to be massive and continue to grow for years to come.

Gravity Active Entertainment will take over around 24,000sq ft of space, which will see a £2million investment in fit out costs and karts.

“Bringing this exciting new activity to Xscape is the culmination of years of hard work, prepping and planning. We cannot wait for Gravity GT e-karting to start its engines.”

Marc Myers, Retail Operations Director at Landsec, which owns Xscape Yorkshire, said: “People are always on the hunt for more ways to socialise and for one-of-a-kind experiences, so we’re constantly looking at how we can bring new concepts to our destinations.