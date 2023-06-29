News you can trust since 1852
Rabbit Awareness Week takes place from June 26 to 30.
Rabbit Awareness Week takes place from June 26 to 30.

Rabbit Awareness Week: Meet the rabbits of RSPCA Wakefield 'hopping' for a new home

In honour of Rabbit Awareness Week, meet the furry residents of the district’s local animal centre who are looking for their fur-ever family.
By Kara McKune
Published 29th Jun 2023, 12:45 BST

The Rabbit Awareness Week (RAW) is the trusted voice for rabbit welfare, drawing on the combined knowledge of a coalition of experts, who campaign to improve the lives of pet rabbits.

Now in its 17th year, the week highlights how rabbits are one of the UK’s most popular, but least understood, pet.

Taking place between June 26 to June 30, RAW aims to educate rabbit owners on all aspects on their care on topics including food, exercise and their overall health.

In honour of the week, the local RSPCA branch in East Ardsley, has highlighted all of their loveable bunnies who are currently up for adoption.

To find out more about the rabbits currently available for adoption at the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield’s East Ardsley centre visit their website here.

To get involved in Rabbit Awareness Week visit the RAW Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/RabbitAwarenessWeek2023

Explore the Wakefield RSPCA branch as they prepare to celebrate their 20th anniversary

Roger is a four month old Lionhead X bunny who loves fuss and attention and to explore new things.

1. Roger

Roger is a four month old Lionhead X bunny who loves fuss and attention and to explore new things. Photo: RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield

Sisters Angel and Honey are two month old Rex bunnies who hope to find their forever family together.

2. Angel and Honey

Sisters Angel and Honey are two month old Rex bunnies who hope to find their forever family together. Photo: RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield

Angel has grown in confidence at the animal centre and spends a lot of the time cuddled with her sister for comfort.

3. Angel

Angel has grown in confidence at the animal centre and spends a lot of the time cuddled with her sister for comfort. Photo: RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield

Honey hopes her and Angel's new forever family will give them plenty of fuss and attention and help them learn more about the outside world.

4. Honey

Honey hopes her and Angel's new forever family will give them plenty of fuss and attention and help them learn more about the outside world. Photo: RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield

