Rabbit Awareness Week: Meet the rabbits of RSPCA Wakefield 'hopping' for a new home
The Rabbit Awareness Week (RAW) is the trusted voice for rabbit welfare, drawing on the combined knowledge of a coalition of experts, who campaign to improve the lives of pet rabbits.
Now in its 17th year, the week highlights how rabbits are one of the UK’s most popular, but least understood, pet.
Taking place between June 26 to June 30, RAW aims to educate rabbit owners on all aspects on their care on topics including food, exercise and their overall health.
In honour of the week, the local RSPCA branch in East Ardsley, has highlighted all of their loveable bunnies who are currently up for adoption.
To find out more about the rabbits currently available for adoption at the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield’s East Ardsley centre visit their website here.
To get involved in Rabbit Awareness Week visit the RAW Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/RabbitAwarenessWeek2023