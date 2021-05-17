Rapeseed warning: Pretty yellow flowers ‘extremely poisonous’ to dogs

Please seek immediate veterinary attention if your dog shows any signs of rapeseed poisoning.

Although it may be tempting to place your dog in the mist to take a scenic photo, please avoid this at all costs.

Experts at Burgess Pet Care reveal that rapeseed is extremely poisonous for dogs, especially in highly sensitive canines.

Rapeseed is listed by Burgess Pet Care and the Dog's Trust as toxic to our dogs if ingested and can cause symptoms such as:

Haemolytic Anaemia

Blindness

Damaged Nervous System

Digestive Disorders

Breathing Problems

Even walking through these fields should be avoided.

In June 2019, a dog was reported to suffer from severe open wounds after running through a crop of rapeseed.