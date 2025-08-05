Revealed: Here are the most popular baby names in Wakefield

It’s something many parents agonise over – what to name their newborn baby. So which ones are the most popular?

The rankings were created using the exact spellings of names given on birth certificates, meaning similar names with different spellings were counted separately.

Amelia was the most common girl's name in the district, with 44 babies given that name in 2024.

This marks a change from the previous year, when Ivy ranked first and was given to 24 babies.

Meanwhile, Oliver was the most common boy's name in Wakefield, with 50 babies given the name last year.

It differed from a year earlier, when Noah ranked first and was given to 35 baby boys.Across England and Wales, Olivia and Muhammad were the most popular names last year, given to 2,761 and 5,721 babies respectively.

Olivia has been the most favoured baby girl name since 2016 across the two nations and has remained in the top three every year since 2006.

While this is only the second year Muhammad has topped the baby boy name list, it has been in the top 10 since 2016.

Three variations of 'Muhammad' made the list of the top 100 boys’ names in England and Wales: following Muhammad, Mohammed came in 21st with 1,760 boys being given the name and Mohammad came 53rd with 986.

Royal names continued to fall in popularity overall.

George ranked sixth with 3,257 babies being given the name, followed by William which came in 27th and Louis in 47th.

Charlotte ranked 23rd for girls.

Names given to babies fewer than five times last year included Cuthbert, Crispin, Awesome and Beckham for boys, and Orchid, Poem, Sicily and Everest for girls.