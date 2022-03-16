RSPCA: Adorable cats requiring forever homes in Wakefield

The RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch is hoping there is someone out there for every one of the animals in its care. They are accepting adoption applications and successful applicants will be contacted and invited in to their Animal Centre for a meet and greet. See their website for further information https://www.rspcaleedsandwakefield.org.uk/ You can also email them at [email protected] or give them a call on 0113 253 6952.
1. Florence and Ernie
We are two of a kind! Both with stunning green eyes and lovely markings. We love to snuggle up to one another, the team find it cute when we they see us rest our tails around each other ♥. We would love to stay together when we move into our new forever home.
2. Milo
I am a lovely, friendly boy who enjoys being stroked and being around people. I love to play with my toys. I am not good with other cats so I will need to be the only cat in the home.
3. Misty
I’m a really loving and affectionate lady but I can be nervous at first. Once I feel comfortable around you, I’ll love all the strokes you can offer. I do like a cat nap on my own but once I’m settled in my new home, I’ll no doubt come onto the sofa and curl up next to you ♥.
4. Neville
I’m a very handsome ginger and white boy. I came into the centre after a tough time on the streets. I’m starting to feel comfortable with people that I see regularly and I’m sure that I’ll make someone a very loyal friend once I feel secure in my new home.