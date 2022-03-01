RSPCA: Dogs, cats, rabbits and guinea pigs, all looking for forever homes.

The RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch is hoping there is someone out there for every one of the animals in its care. They are accepting adoption applications and successful applicants will be contacted and invited in to their Animal Centre for a meet and greet. See their website for further information https://www.rspcaleedsandwakefield.org.uk/ You can also email them at [email protected] or give them a call on 0113 253 6952.
1. Dodger (Staffordshire Bull Terrier)
I’m a giddy and happy ol’ boy who loves everyone I meet! I am a cheeky chappie too, one look at my smile and you’ll soon fall in love with me! I’m definitely looking for a life of luxury! I lived on the streets a bit too long so I’m just wanting a big comfy bed (or sofa!) to spend my evenings on after a busy day of short walks, brain teasers and play time ♥
2. Brian
I'm a very affectionate and loving young chap with stunning green eyes and a big personality. I’m super talkative and love a good chat with the team and volunteers I see throughout the day. In between my chats you’ll find me having a cat nap or batting my ball around on my scratching post. I love company and will always be up for a cuddle!
3. Florence and Ernie
We are two of a kind! Both with stunning green eyes and lovely markings all over.
We love to snuggle up to one another ♥. When we aren’t curled up and having a snooze, we love to play with our toys and are great fans of being stroked. We are very bonded so would love to stay together when we move into our new forever home.
4. Pluto and Cosmo
We are brothers and best buds! At three months old we are only babies so have lots to learn! We have loads of fun running about after each other in our apartment, once playtime is over though, you’ll find us cuddled up together in our bed ♥ We come as a duo, so we will need plenty of space – enough for us to grow up in!