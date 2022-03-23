RSPCA: Dogs, cats, rabbits and guinea pigs all looking for forever homes

The RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch is hoping there is someone out there for every one of the animals in its care. They are accepting adoption applications and successful applicants will be contacted and invited in to their Animal Centre for a meet and greet. See their website for further information https://www.rspcaleedsandwakefield.org.uk/ You can also email them at [email protected] or give them a call on 0113 253 6952.
1. Cici - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed
I’m a very playful girl and play with my toys very enthusiastically. I also love being stroked and enjoy attention. I can get a bit over excited at times, so a home without children would be best. I would also like to be the only cat so I get all the attention and playtime to myself.
2. John, Paul, George and Ringo – otherwise known as The Beatles!
We’re a fun group of buddies that love spending time with one another ♥. We love to be adventurous and spend lots of time scurrying about and seeing what is going on around us. We love kale and apples, we even share!
3. Buster - Staffordshire Bull Terrier
I am a super giddy and friendly boy looking for a forever family I can play with ♥. I love being around people, the team here give me loads of attention, fuss and treats! I’m sure I’ll get the same from my forever family ♥. I already know how to sit, wait and catch treats, the rest should come easily!
4. Zara - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed
I’ve always been an indoor cat, so was initially a little worried by all the new sounds and scents of the cattery. I feel relaxed when staff and volunteers sit next to me and I love to roll over and purr (with all four paws in the air!) to let everyone know I’m feeling much more content. I’m also partial to being stroked on my head and nuzzling your hand. The first time I saw another cat I nearly fell off my scratch post! I thought I was the only cat in the world! Turns out fellow felines are pretty nice when you get to know them – but nevertheless I would like to be the only pet in a home please. Although I might not venture out initially, I’d love it if my new home had access to a garden or safe outdoor space so I’ve got the option of going outside.