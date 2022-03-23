RSPCA: Dogs, cats, rabbits and guinea pigs all looking for forever homes

4. Zara - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

I’ve always been an indoor cat, so was initially a little worried by all the new sounds and scents of the cattery. I feel relaxed when staff and volunteers sit next to me and I love to roll over and purr (with all four paws in the air!) to let everyone know I’m feeling much more content. I’m also partial to being stroked on my head and nuzzling your hand. The first time I saw another cat I nearly fell off my scratch post! I thought I was the only cat in the world! Turns out fellow felines are pretty nice when you get to know them – but nevertheless I would like to be the only pet in a home please. Although I might not venture out initially, I’d love it if my new home had access to a garden or safe outdoor space so I’ve got the option of going outside.