The RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch is hoping there is someone out there for every one of the animals in its care. They are accepting adoption applications and successful applicants will be contacted and invited in to their Animal Centre for a meet and greet. See their website for further information https://www.rspcaleedsandwakefield.org.uk/ You can also email them at [email protected] or give them a call on 0113 253 6952
1. Frankie, Frazer and Flossy ***Frankie (tabby) is now reserved***
We are here and ready to give unconditional love to our new forever family ♥. We would all like families who are patient, ready to love kittens and keep teaching us all how this world works.
2. Frazer
I am the all black kitten with the dazzling amber eyes that I am sure my new family will fall in love with ♥.
3. Frazer
You’ll most likely see me getting ready to snuggle up to someone, a good cuddle and purr is my favourite pastime. Once the cat nap is over though, I’m straight up and off chasing after my siblings for a bit of playtime.
4. Flossy
I’m the only girl in the clan, and also all black but with some pretty stunning green eyes.