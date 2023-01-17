With temperatures dropping drastically this week, the local branch is encouraging small animal owners to check on and ensure their pets are staying protected during the colder months.

Here are five key tips to keep your furry friends safe this January.

Bedding

The local branch of the RSPCA has taken to socail media to encourage small animal owners to protect their pets as the temperature drops.

Provide extra bedding such as dust free hay to keep the heat in and insulate the home.

Safely cover enclosures

Use blankets and waterproof covers to help insulate their homes and keep the wind and rain out, but ensure they are still well ventilated.

Away from the rain

Raise your animal's house off the ground by at least 4 inches, and place it in a sheltered position facing away from wind and rain. It is best if the indoor area of their home has a sloping roof to allow water to drain away.

Bubble wrap!

Cover their water bottle with bubble wrap to prevent the water from freezing.

The metal spout of a rabbit-style water bottle can cause burns to small animals' mouths when it becomes very cold, so provide a water bowl as well in an insulated area or with a heat pad underneath to stop the water from freezing.

Move indoors

Move them into an indoor area such as a shed, outhouse, or unused garage.

