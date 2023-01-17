RSPCA Wakefield share tips on how to keep small animals warm this winter
Wakefield’s RSPCA has taken to social media to warn small animal owners of the dangers of the cold weather, and offered tips on how to keep your furry friends warm.
With temperatures dropping drastically this week, the local branch is encouraging small animal owners to check on and ensure their pets are staying protected during the colder months.
Here are five key tips to keep your furry friends safe this January.
Bedding
Provide extra bedding such as dust free hay to keep the heat in and insulate the home.
Safely cover enclosures
Use blankets and waterproof covers to help insulate their homes and keep the wind and rain out, but ensure they are still well ventilated.
Away from the rain
Raise your animal's house off the ground by at least 4 inches, and place it in a sheltered position facing away from wind and rain. It is best if the indoor area of their home has a sloping roof to allow water to drain away.
Bubble wrap!
Cover their water bottle with bubble wrap to prevent the water from freezing.
The metal spout of a rabbit-style water bottle can cause burns to small animals' mouths when it becomes very cold, so provide a water bowl as well in an insulated area or with a heat pad underneath to stop the water from freezing.
Move indoors
Move them into an indoor area such as a shed, outhouse, or unused garage.
This will protect them from the harsh weather, and as they are still cool areas it will prevent stress which can be caused by a sudden change in temperature.