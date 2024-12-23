Happy first Christmas, little ones!Happy first Christmas, little ones!
Happy first Christmas, little ones!

Santa baby! 23 adorable photos of festive Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford babies as they celebrate their first Christmas

By Leanne Clarke
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 11:00 GMT
As we look forward to Christmas Day, there are some families with an extra special reason to celebrate.

And who wouldn't want to celebrate with such an adorable bunch of happy babies!

We asked you to share you photos of your bundles of joy who are celebrating their first ever Christmas this year – and you didn't disappoint.

Happy first Christmas, little ones!

Emmalouise Burnside said: "Seven month old Olivia. Doing her first ever xmas shop in the Ridings Shopping Centre."

1. First Christmas

Emmalouise Burnside said: "Seven month old Olivia. Doing her first ever xmas shop in the Ridings Shopping Centre." Photo: s

Photo Sales
Mitchell, seven months, is so excited for his first Christmas, said Becki Marsh.

2. Little elf

Mitchell, seven months, is so excited for his first Christmas, said Becki Marsh. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Sammy Edwards shared a photo of her adorable little one all ready for Christmas.

3. First Christmas

Sammy Edwards shared a photo of her adorable little one all ready for Christmas. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Alessia helping with the baubles, shared by Aimee Keyworth

4. Little star

Alessia helping with the baubles, shared by Aimee Keyworth Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:WakefieldPontefractCastleford
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice