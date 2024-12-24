Here are some of the cutest pictures of your pets this Christmas!Here are some of the cutest pictures of your pets this Christmas!
Santa Paws: 14 paw-some pictures of festive pets across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

By Kara McKune
Published 24th Dec 2024, 14:00 GMT
Here are 14 photos of adorable pets dressed in their best Christmas attire, shared by Express readers.

From Christmas jumpers to posing in front of the tree, here are 18 photos of your festive pets – shared by Express readers.

Kelly Clarkson shared this fabulously festive snap of Zoe in her Christmas jumper.

1. Feliz Navi-dog!

Kelly Clarkson shared this fabulously festive snap of Zoe in her Christmas jumper. Photo: Kelly Clarkson

Lindsey B Mosley shared this adorable picture of Rocky in his Christmas turkey hat.

2. Time for turkey

Lindsey B Mosley shared this adorable picture of Rocky in his Christmas turkey hat. Photo: Lindsey B Mosley

Keely Smales shared this festive photo of Flo, Beau and Chez in front of the tree.

3. Happy Howl-idays

Keely Smales shared this festive photo of Flo, Beau and Chez in front of the tree. Photo: Keely Smales

Jess Bailey shared this festive photo, saying: "Honey's not dressed up but she decided to pose in front of the tree!"

4. Tree-ly cute!

Jess Bailey shared this festive photo, saying: "Honey's not dressed up but she decided to pose in front of the tree!" Photo: Jess Bailey

