Santa Paws: 14 paw-some pictures of festive pets across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

From Christmas jumpers to posing in front of the tree, here are 18 photos of your festive pets – shared by Express readers.
1. Feliz Navi-dog!
Kelly Clarkson shared this fabulously festive snap of Zoe in her Christmas jumper. Photo: Kelly Clarkson
2. Time for turkey
Lindsey B Mosley shared this adorable picture of Rocky in his Christmas turkey hat. Photo: Lindsey B Mosley
3. Happy Howl-idays
Keely Smales shared this festive photo of Flo, Beau and Chez in front of the tree. Photo: Keely Smales
4. Tree-ly cute!
Jess Bailey shared this festive photo, saying: "Honey's not dressed up but she decided to pose in front of the tree!" Photo: Jess Bailey
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.