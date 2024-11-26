Santa Paws: Meet the pets at the RSPCA Wakefield branch looking for a family this Christmas

From playful pups to loving bunnies and sweet kittens, the East Ardsley centre is looking for numerous local families to open their hearts and adopt an animal this Christmas.
1. Ajay
Seven-year-old Ajay is a lovable and handsome fella with the biggest and most contagious smile! This Staffordshire Bull Terrier would prefer to be the only pet in the home and would like to join a family who keep him involved in most things inside the home and when on outings. Photo: RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield
2. Ruby
This two-year-old Staffie X is a sweet and gentle lady who has been through a lot in her short life. She is looking for a home that can show her that people aren’t scary, and make up for all the TLC she has missed out on. Photo: RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield
3. Haggler
Haggler is a four-year-old Patterdale is an excitable little guy with a zest for life and a true ‘happy-go-lucky’ vibe. He is looking for a family who can match his energy levels but also help him focus his energy into other activities as well as walks. Photo: RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield
4. Freddie
Freddie is a good natured and loving boy whocannot wait to find his forever home and family. This Staffordshire Bull Terrier is looking for a quieter home though he could live with older dog-savvy kids. Photo: RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield
