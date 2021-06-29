Search is on for foster carers to open their hearts and homes to help rescue dogs

The team at Dog Trust’s Rehoming Centre are on the lookout for more potential foster carers to come forward and open their hearts and homes for rescue dogs in need.

While there is an immediate need for more foster carers to join the team due to upcoming building works that will limit kennel capacity, Dogs Trust Leeds would like to hear from people who can come on board as ongoing, long-term foster carers, now and in the future, under the mantra of “fostering is for life, not just for building works.”

The building work will involve refurbishment of the 20-rehoming kennels and the construction of six purpose built outdoor compounds, to allow the dogs off lead exercise and an area for meeting potential adopters.

Sue with Major.

This team are hoping to minimise any disruption for the dogs in their care, while adding to their existing roster of foster carers.

Jason Howard, Home From Home Coordinator at Dogs Trust Leeds, said: “We would love to bring on more foster carers who can give some of our canine residents a temporary, loving home, while they wait on their special someone to come forward and give them a permanent one.

"Our foster carers are dedicated volunteers who give up their time in the name of dog welfare, and we are so grateful to them for their commitment to the cause.

“While our rehoming centre teams care for dogs like they were their own pets, there really is no substitute for a nurturing home environment. Fostering is not only a valuable and rewarding experience for dogs and humans alike, but it also allows us to ensure there is kennel space free for more dogs that find themselves in need of our support.

“Dogs that spend time on the Home From Home fostering programme usually find it easier to transition in permanent homes, as foster care prepares them for life as part of a family again.

"Potential foster carers should live within reasonable distance of the rehoming centre, have no other pets, no children under the age of 14 visiting the home, have a secure garden, access to their own car and be around most of the day to keep their foster dog company.”

One such dog who is currently benefitting from life in a foster home is Major, an 11-year-old American Bulldog who is a real couch potato and loves his food. When Major first arrived at Dogs Trust Leeds he was a little overweight and has been doing very well on his doggy diet.

Major’s foster carer, Sue Buckley, who has fostered five dogs in the last year, said: “I decided to apply to be a foster carer after realising I was looking after various friends and family members dogs and thought it would be great to do this for dogs who really needed help. Dogs like Major just need some extra love.

“I am very fortunate that my home has lots of space for dogs to potter around and I can spend a lot of time with the foster dogs in my care. My husband and I both grew up with dogs in our families and are used to all kinds of active breeds.

“The best thing about fostering is the love you get from the dogs and seeing them happy. If I had any advice for anyone interested in becoming a foster carer it would be to prepare themselves to let the dog fully in to your home because they will take over. They’ll want to lay on the sofa and go in all the rooms.

“It’s a full-time job and a very big commitment but we wouldn’t have it any other way, and it is so worth it.”

Foster carers play a huge role in a rescue dog’s life and by working with Dogs Trust, they can help us ensure many more of them find their forever homes. All families will receive full support and advice regarding the dog in their care and we will equip you with everything you need such as food and bedding. Any veterinary treatment is covered by Dogs Trust.

If you are interested in becoming a foster carer and helping out more dogs like Major, please contact Jason Howard at [email protected] Dogs Trust is changing the tale for dogs like Major.

If you would like to find out more about him, please go to www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming to visit his profile and start the virtual adoption process.