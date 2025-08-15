Seaside fun heading to Castleford with sandpits, funfair rides, face painting and more

The coast is coming to Castleford for a week of beach-themed fun.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Monday, August 18 to August 23, Castleford Market will be packed with sandpits, funfair rides, face painting and much more to support families, local traders and town centre footfall.

The week kicks off with Tigers Day on Monday, followed by indoor games, picnic spaces and toddler play areas throughout the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Friday and Saturday, the outdoor sandpit and funfair rides return, with face painting on Saturday to round things off.

The seaside is coming to Castleford!

The events are part of Wakefield District Markets’ Summer FunFest – a celebration of community, creativity and free family fun. It’s all part of Wakefield Council’s commitment to breathing new life into our town centres, backing local businesses, and delivering events that really matter to residents.

Coun Jack Hemingway, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “This is exactly the kind of event that brings our communities together and supports our local traders.

" It’s fun, it’s free, and it’s right on your doorstep, helping families make the most of the summer while boosting our high streets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Hannah Appleyard, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “There’s lots of fun events and activities going on throughout the week for families and children of all ages to enjoy. So if you’re looking for something to do with the kids, why not come along and get involved.”

The full event schedule is now live at www.wakefield.gov.uk/summerfunfest.

Keep up to date with last-minute changes and share your favourite FunFest moments on social media: @WakefieldDistrictMarkets (Facebook) and @wakefield_markets (Instagram).