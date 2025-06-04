South Elmsall couple and friends complete charity walk raising hundreds of pounds for Macmillan

Sarah and Mark Flavell were inspired by their own personal experience with cancer to raise vital funds for British cancer charity, Macmillan.

The married couple and friends, Keith Nash and Richards Davis, walked from the Redbeck Motel, in Crofton, to South Elmsall bus station on May 31 – raising an incredible £315 in the process.

The two were inspired to organise the charity walk following Mark’s own experience with cancer and the support he recieved from Macmillan.

In September 2023, Mark was sadly diagnosed with leukemia.

However, after 12 months of chemotherapy and lots of support from Macmillan, he was finally confirmed to be in remission.

This inspired the pair to raise their own funds for the charity that had helped them both.

On completing the walk, Sarah said: “My legs were a bit sore but it was worth it!

"We wanted to raise money and help because they’d helped Mark so much.”

The sponsored walk raised over £300 for Macmillan.

The pair were supported by the local community throughout the walk, with the police force even checking in.

On how Mark felt following the walk, Sarah continued: “He wanted to go again!

"As soon as we finished he got ready to go for a run so he really enjoyed it.

"It was a great afternoon and we raised over £300 so it was worth it”.

Mark and Sarah are organising another sponsored walk for July, with the hope to raise even more money for charity.

The pair are also still accepting in-person donations to their Macmillan fundraiser.