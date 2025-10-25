Spooktacular half-term fun at the National Coal Mining Museum

This October half-term, the National Coal Mining Museum is packed with frightfully fun activities for all ages!

With everything from spooky film screenings, to wicked workshops, it’s going to be Halloween heaven.

From Wednesday, October 29 to Sunday, November 2, visitors can enjoy spooky stories from the Coal Shed, a free drop-in interactive storytelling experience inspired by eerie mining myths and legends.

Creative kids can get stuck into crafts inspired by our pumpkin orange mine water, while puzzle lovers can take on the Minecraft Escape Room Challenge (October 25 and 26 and November 1 and 2).

Saturday, October 25 will be bursting with activity, the Black to Green Festival will be offering recycled crafts, storytelling, theatre, nature walks.

Families can also enjoy Greta’s Glorious Garden puppet show, a Meet the Trees Walk, and a hands-on Minibeast encounter with Lion Learners.

Visitors can explore the great outdoors with the Autumn Scavenger Hunt on October 29 and 31 or get creative at the Family Lantern Making Workshops (October 29–31), where the colourful creations made will make up the Light Up Festival parade in November.

People will have a frightfully good time at the Hocus Pocus film screening on Friday, October 31, complete with spooky snacks and a Best Dressed Competition.

The cafe will also be serving lots of delicious autumn delights from terrifying treats to warming drinks like the spooky spiced pumpkin latte.

Lynn Dunning, CEO National Coal Mining Museum said: “It really is going to be an exciting week at the museum with so many activities both indoors and out, so whatever the weather, the fun won’t stop!”

For more information visit www.ncm.org.uk/whats-on/oct-half-term/