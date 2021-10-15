Spooky Halloween fun at Lightwater Valley this half term

The North Yorkshire theme park is hosting a hocus pocus half term full of awesome activities to keep young families eerily entertained in-between rides.

Younger visitors will love knocking on the Trick or Treat Door for the chance to get some sweet treats and meet and greet some friendly Halloween characters.

Venture into the Voodoo Manor and take a teeth-chattering walk through the haunted corridors to see whether you believe in magic.

Whilst enjoying thrills and chills on the family fun rides be sure to keep an eye out for the hidden voodoo dolls lurking around the park for your chance to win a family ticket for the 2022 season.

Lightwater Valley is also encouraging children to come in Halloween fancy dress and they are offering daily prizes for the best dressed.

Families can take a trip to the freaky fairground and jump aboard 30 rides and attractions designed for younger visitors to enjoy fun frights and thrills.

Hop on the Ladybird rollercoaster, take a trip on the Jinxed VR Ghost Train (additional fees apply) or be surprised by the daily Spooky Magic Shows!

Also new to the Lightwater offer this year is the Treetop Trails, formerly treetops nets. This much-loved attraction provides a net walk through the tree canopy high above the park and is now included as part of the admission price.

For details visit www.lightwatervalley.co.uk or call 01765 635321.