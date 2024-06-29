Su-paw-stars! Meet the incredible animals at the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch looking for their forever home

The RSPCA recently launched an urgent adoption appeal – saying that many of their animal centres across the country have hit ‘breaking point’.

The charity, which is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year, says the cost of living crisis has left rescue centres facing an ‘animal welfare crisis’ as animals are coming into its care faster than they are being adopted.

Karen Colman, Head of Animal Logistics and Welfare Oversight at the RSPCA, said: “As we celebrate our 200th birthday this year, it’s incredible to see how far animal welfare has come since our founding in 1824. But the sad reality is that there’s still so much to do, and we’re currently facing an animal welfare crisis.

"Our rescue and rehoming centres are at breaking point with the number of animals coming in versus the number being rehomed.

“We’re launching an urgent appeal to those families who do feel they commit to the cost and responsibility of a pet to please consider adopting a rescue instead of buying from a breeder or a pet shop. We have hundreds of animals in our care with so much love to give, they just need a chance.”

In Wakefield, the East Ardsley animal centre is looking for numerous local families to open their hearts and adopt one of their lovely animals this summer.

With all these lovely pets up for adoption, the independant charity continues to support their animals and help them find a permanent home within the district.

Here are all the paw-some animals at the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield animal centre, who are looking for their forever home.

To find out more about the animals, or to fill out an adoption form, visit: https://www.rspcaleedsandwakefield.org.uk/adoptionprocess/

1 . Dolly & Chanel These two-year-old Staffies are a gentle duo who are very bonded and hope to find their forever home together. They are looking for their forever home where they can relax, be themselves and enjoy lifePhoto: RSPCA Leeds & Wakefield Photo Sales

2 . Remmy One-year-old Dogue de Bordeaux, Remmy, is a handsome fella with bundles of energy and joy to bring. He is looking for a family who will love his unconditionally and keep up his training.Photo: RSPCA Leeds & Wakefield Photo Sales

3 . Cardamom Cardamom is a one-year-old sweet and chatty girl who loves nothing more than being in peoples company. She is looking for her forever family who can lather her in love and fuss and don’t mind if she becomes their little shadow.Photo: RSPCA Leeds & Wakefield Photo Sales

4 . Esme Esme is a lovely young lady with plenty of charm, character and lots of love to give. She is looking for a quieter household where she can live as the only cat and get all the fuss and attention from her forever family.Photo: RSPCA Leeds & Wakefield Photo Sales